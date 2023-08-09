The dispute between Asit Modi and Shailesh Lodha has been going on for several months now.

Asit Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has refuted claims made by actor Shailesh Lodha that he won a lawsuit against the show's makers. In a recent interview with ETimes, Modi said that the case was actually settled with the consent of both parties.

Lodha had previously, in a conversation with the same portal, claimed that he had received his rightful dues from Modi, which "felt like a battle won." However, Modi said that this was not the case.

"Shailesh Lodha made false claims of winning the case. The very statement that he won the case is a wrong representation on the part of Shailesh Lodha. The court order says it was settled with consent," Modi said.

He further explained that every artist who exits the show needs to follow a set procedure, which involves signing certain documents as evidence that they have been relieved from the show. However, Lodha had refused to comply with these exit formalities.

"We never denied or disputed the payment. We tried reaching out to Mr Lodha for a meeting in case there was any issue with the terms in the exit letter," Modi said.

The production house's project head, Soil Ramani, also added that Lodha had once emailed saying he was exiting the show, but the next day he was back on set. He finally abruptly exited the show without notice.

"Hence, it is imperative not only in the case of Mr Lodha but for any artist too that they formally sign a relieving letter," Ramani said. Modi concluded by saying that he was saddened by Lodha's behaviour upon his exit from the show.

"He worked with us for 14 years and he was family for us. We have always supported him beyond work during his early days. On the professional side, he was always paid on time for all these years. We never heard any complaint during his term and hence were surprised as well as saddened by his behaviour upon his exit," Modi said.

He added that they had no intention of withholding Lodha's dues, but that every corporate has exit formalities that need to be completed.

