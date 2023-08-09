In the upcoming episodes of Bhagya Lakshmi, audiences will see Lakshmi separating from Rishi but it is yet to be seen if Malishka will re-enter his life.

Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in news for its recent twist in the tale with the entry of Vikrant aka Mohit Malhotra. While making their way into the audience's hearts was the intense chemistry between Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare a.k.a. our very own Rishi and Lakshmi, Vikrant’s entry has created a series of dramatic twists in the tale which have kept the audience hooked to their TV screens over the years.

Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi decides to leave Oberoi house after calling off her wedding with Vikrant

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Rishi managed to run away from the goons sent by Vikrant to kill him and reached home in time to submit the proof against him. As soon as Lakshmi saw him, she couldn’t help herself from going and hugging him. Right after that, Rishi exposed the truth about Vikrant in front of the whole family and proved that he is already married to Saloni (Shraddha Jaiswal). Seeing all the evidence, Lakshmi calls off the wedding with Vikrant.

Amidst all this drama, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness if Rishi and Malishka will get married after all, as their wedding has already been announced by the families. In the upcoming episodes, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) decides to leave the Oberoi house since she, now shares, no relation with Rishi after their separation and she decides to move back to her aunt, i.e. Rano’s place. While audiences are definitely rooting for RishMi and requesting makers to find a way to get Lakshmi back into Rishi’s Life, it is also yet to be seen if Vikrant too will return to avenge Rishi and Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi airs every day, at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV.

