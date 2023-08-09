comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 09.08.2023 | 5:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Gadar 2 Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi decides to leave Oberoi house after calling off her wedding with Vikrant

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi decides to leave Oberoi house after calling off her wedding with Vikrant

en Bollywood News Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi decides to leave Oberoi house after calling off her wedding with Vikrant

In the upcoming episodes of Bhagya Lakshmi, audiences will see Lakshmi separating from Rishi but it is yet to be seen if Malishka will re-enter his life.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in news for its recent twist in the tale with the entry of Vikrant aka Mohit Malhotra. While making their way into the audience's hearts was the intense chemistry between Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare a.k.a. our very own Rishi and Lakshmi, Vikrant’s entry has created a series of dramatic twists in the tale which have kept the audience hooked to their TV screens over the years.

Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi decides to leave Oberoi house after calling off her wedding with Vikrant

Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi decides to leave Oberoi house after calling off her wedding with Vikrant

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Rishi managed to run away from the goons sent by Vikrant to kill him and reached home in time to submit the proof against him. As soon as Lakshmi saw him, she couldn’t help herself from going and hugging him. Right after that, Rishi exposed the truth about Vikrant in front of the whole family and proved that he is already married to Saloni (Shraddha Jaiswal). Seeing all the evidence, Lakshmi calls off the wedding with Vikrant.

Amidst all this drama, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness if Rishi and Malishka will get married after all, as their wedding has already been announced by the families. In the upcoming episodes, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) decides to leave the Oberoi house since she, now shares, no relation with Rishi after their separation and she decides to move back to her aunt, i.e. Rano’s place. While audiences are definitely rooting for RishMi and requesting makers to find a way to get Lakshmi back into Rishi’s Life, it is also yet to be seen if Vikrant too will return to avenge Rishi and Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi airs every day, at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Khare recalls shooting for the first episode of Bhagya Lakshmi as the show completes 2 year

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets 12+…

EXCLUSIVE: “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2…

Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani to…

Varun Dhawan to begin shoot for Atlee’s…

Ranveer Singh becomes 1st Indian brand…

Vir Das to join Ananya Panday and Gurfateh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification