“All my tiredness of promoting Mission Mangal vanished hearing this news”, says Akshay Kumar on Pad Man winning the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues

The 66th National Awards were announced today, after the delay due to the Lok Sabah election the awards function fast became a trending subject with a number of people talking about it. While winners took to social media thanking those close to them for their success, there were others who were congratulating the winner. But it was a definite mood lifter for Akshay Kumar, who has been busy promoting his soon to release film Mission Mangal endlessly. Talking about Pad Man winning the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues Akshay added, “I was in the midst of Mission Mangal promotions when Tina called me asking if it was true. If Pad Man had actually won a National Award for Best Film On Social Issues. All my tiredness of promotions vanished hearing this news.”

Further talking about the win Akshay continued, “I remember it was on the sets of Pad Man only that Sonam and I got the news of winning our respective National Awards last year. So life has come a full circle and I couldn’t be happier for Tina for winning this with her debut production and of course R. Balki for putting it all together and the entire team behind Pad Man.”

Later talking about Swanand Kirkire winning the National Award for Best Supporting Actor in the Marathi film Chumbak, Akshay Kumar added, “Not just that, Chumbak, a Marathi film I presented, Swanand Kirkire won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for that film. Over all, it’s been a rewarding day.”