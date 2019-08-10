Bollywood Hungama
AICWA demands complete ban on banned Pakistani artists; says film industry refuses to resume work

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the Indian Government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan banned the screening of Indian films. Following this, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded blanket ban on Pakistani artists, diplomats and bilateral relations with Pakistan and its people.

“In retaliation to Pakistani government banning Indian movies in Pakistan AICWA urges all the film industries to put a complete stop to any association with Pakistani artists, musicians, and diplomats,” read the statement released by the AICWA.


The AICWA demanded strict “say no to Pakistan” for trade and bilateral relations.

“Entire film industry and cine workers have refused to resume work, till there is a complete ban of Pakistani movie makers, artists, and trade partner,” the statement read.

“AICWA demands a complete No on Pakistani Artists, Diplomats & Bilateral Relations with Pakistan and its people,” the official Twitter handle of the association tweeted.

“AICWA learns that after scrapping Article 370 and 35A, Pakistan has become vulnerable in feeding their perpetrators who were directly involved in provoking Kashmiris to create a non-cooperative movement against Indian government and policies,” the statement reads further.

AICWA even praised the Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the abrogation of Article 370.

Also Read: Singer Atif Aslam ‘condemns violence in Kashmir’; gets slammed on Twitter

