It’s that time of the year again! On May 2, 2024, Bollywood's most prestigious style extravaganza, the ‘Bollywood Hungama Style Icons’ Awards returns with even more grandeur and sophistication, building upon the tremendous success of our inaugural event in 2023.

Time for a stylish encore: Bollywood Hungama Style Icons returns with season two!

This year's ceremony promises to be an all-day affair, unlike anything seen before! Kicking off with insightful panel discussions in the first half, industry experts and fashion aficionados shall delve into latest trends that shapes Indians’ style across the globe, thanks to inspirations from the showbiz world, especially Bollywood.

After back-to-back engaging discussions, Bollywood Hungama and its partners shall put up a dazzling award show at a glittering awards night.

Honouring the trailblazers, trendsetters, and style mavens who have redefined fashion in Bollywood, the awards night will be a spectacle to behold.

Watch this space for updates on celebrity attendees, red carpet moments, and the winners of the most coveted style awards in the industry.

Last year, the inaugural event of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards witnessed luminaries like Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and many more in attendance. Following a similar trend, this year's awards function will continue to celebrate achievers from diverse walks of life, including Television, Sports, Business, Fashion, OTT, Culinary World, Regional Cinema, and beyond.

Join us as we celebrate the trendsetters, visionaries, and true icons of style in Bollywood and beyond, setting new standards and inspiring generations to come.

Save the date, as May 2, 2024 is going to be filled with top glamour, elegance, and several unforgettable moments!

‘Bollywood Hungama Style Icons’ season 2 shall be curated, scripted and directed by Cinema Waale Film & Television Productions LLP, and produced by Across Media Solutions.

