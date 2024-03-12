Actor Pavail Gulati was recently spotted at a Mumbai studio, diligently filming for his upcoming movie Deva where he began shooting for the new schedule of the film. Sharing the screen with Pavail in this highly anticipated project are Bollywood stars, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.

The film is set to be an adrenaline-pumping action thriller, promising audiences an enthralling cinematic experience. Both Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati are set to immerse themselves in high-octane action sequences, elevating the intensity of the film.

On a similar note, it is worth mentioning here that the cast and crew are continuously shooting for the forthcoming film. Readers may recall that a couple of weeks ago, Rosshan Andrrews treated the fans with a delightful surprise by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from their film. The sneak peek offered a glimpse into the world of the upcoming action-packed thriller.

The caption of the post reads, “Many many happy returns of the day to my dearest loving Brother Shahid Kapoor. Thank you for all the conversations…laughs…you are one of the finest actors I have ever worked with and it’s an honour to direct you as my DeVa! With lots of love and respect, I wish you a great year.”

Directed by the renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, known for his gripping storytelling and dynamic visuals, this project is anticipated to be a standout addition to the action genre. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the film brings together a talented team of industry veterans, aiming to deliver an unforgettable cinematic journey. Deva is expected to release worldwide on October 11, 2024.

