Last Updated 01.03.2022 | 10:31 AM IST

Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar hospitalised after he met with a car accident

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Singer Bhuban Badyakar went viral over the last couple of weeks with his song ‘Kacha Badam’. The peanut seller from West Bengal met with a car accident on Monday, February 28. The singer recently purchased a second-hand car and met with an accident while he was learning to drive the vehicle. He was immediately rushed to a hospital after meeting with the accident.

Meanwhile, Bhuban who has become an internet sensation owing to the reach and popularity of the song recently performed at Kolkata's plush pub. Netizens have been uploading reels on the hit song. Several celebrities have also joined the trend of ‘Kacha Badam’ on Instagram.

Recently, he was seen dancing to his own song in an Instagram reel uploaded by actor Neel Bhattacharya. Bhuban can be seen doing the hook step with a group of people in the video. “With the Man Himself who sang this song. Support This Gem… Happy to meet him,” the video was captioned.

