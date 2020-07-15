Joining Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and other singing stars soon will be Tiger Shroff. Tiger has used quarantine time to sharpen his singing skills. His father Jackie Shroff too is an ardent music buff. The senior Shroff enjoys singing the songs of Dev Anand.

Says Tiger, “During this lockdown I’ve been enjoying singing a lot, so I have been working on a project along those lines.” In all likelihood Tiger may sing for his next film Heropanti 2 which he starts shooting after the lockdown.

In the meanwhile, how is Tiger Shroff coping with the lockdown? “I’ve been coping by channelizing all my energy into exercising and meditation. I shifted some equipment from my gym to my house. So that’s been a life saver. I continued to work-out from home during the lockdown.”

What has this phase taught Tiger? “This phase has definitely allowed me to spend a lot more time with family. I never had so much time in recent years to be with my parents and my sister. So in a way that’s probably the only positive I can think of during this phase.”

