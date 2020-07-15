Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.07.2020 | 11:28 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Ajay Devgn to kick off Indra Kumar’s comedy Thank God in September

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It seems like most films will resume production from the months of August and September. Ajay Devgn has three priority projects that he needs to complete - the pending shoot of Maidaan, Kaithi remake, and Chanakya. Meanwhile, he also has Indra Kumar's comedy Thank God starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Ajay Devgn to kick off Indra Kumar's comedy Thank God in September

It seems like he will kick off Thank God first in September. As per reports, the first schedule will be set in Mumbai keeping the safety guidelines in check. A big chunk of the film will be shot in the United Kingdom. But the makers will work on the foreign schedule once the international travel restrictions are lifted. The film was supposed to begin on April 10 but was delayed.

Ajay Devgn will play the role of a middle-aged man who gets another chance at life after a car crash. Interestingly, his outlook on life changes because of Sidharth Malhotra's character. The film is reported inspired by Danish comedy Sorte Kugler.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is set to resume Maidaan shooting in November.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan makers dismantle football arena set, to rebuild makeshift field before November

More Pages: Thank God Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife accuses him of…

Actress Divvya Chouskey passes away; wrote…

Anupam Kher’s mother in isolation ward after…

Sonu Sood to provide financial assistance to…

Anupam Kher tests negative for COVID-19, his…

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Shekhar Kapur…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification