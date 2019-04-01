Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor to shoot in four countries for Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will reunite for Sajid Nadiadwala‘s next production, Baaghi 3. This will be their second outing together after the original film Baaghi in 2016. It was announced a month ago that Shraddha will return to the franchise and will soon begin filming with Tiger. Now, it seems like the recce for foreign locations is on.

As per sources, Sajid Nadiadwala’s team will be leaving for the recce of four foreign locations including Morocco, Egypt, Serbia and Turkey. As Baaghi has been one of their most successful franchise, Sajid and director Ahmed Khan want to ensure that the third installment will be thrilling on a different level. The action will be high octane. The team will be doing 15-day planned recce across all the four foreign locations. The team feels that Serbia and Turkey definitely suit the storyline but want to check Egypt and Morrocco as options as well.

Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan is returning to helm the project. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 3 is co-produced by Fox Star Studios The filming will reportedly begin in May 2019 and will release on March 6, 2020.

