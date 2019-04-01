Ayushmann Khurrana takes Urdu lessons in Lucknow for Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15!

Ayushmann Khurrana is always someone to learn new things and expand his potential as an artist. It’s been his biggest wish to learn Urdu perfectly for a while now and since Ayushmann is in Lucknow to shoot for acclaimed director Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15, he has hired a professional Urdu coaching teacher to perfect the language.

“Ayushmann loves Urdu. He is a poet and he respects the dimensions Urdu as a language adds to poetry. Ayushmann has been wanting to learn the language for a while now; and now that he is in Lucknow for about 2 months, he is making his dream come true. Lucknow is the city where Urdu is spoken and cherished the most. So, despite being on a hectic shooting schedule, Ayushmann has approached a fantastic local Urdu teacher to give him personal coaching. He is putting in the extra hours thrice a week after his film shoot to fulfill his wish of learning Urdu,” reveals an informer from the sets.

Ayushmann confirms saying, “My grandfather knew perfect Urdu and he used to insist that I learn the language. I feel sad that I never ended up learning the language as a kid. Now, that my grandfather is no more, I miss that I didn’t learn Urdu from him. Urdu as a language has grown on me over the years and I wish to speak and write fluent Urdu more so because I love poetry. So, since I’m in Lucknow now, I’m making sure that I learn Urdu from one of the very good coaches here. It’s like a dream come true for me and I’m sure this will make me a better artist and a poet.”

While Khurrana will essay the role of the principal protagonist, a stellar support cast comprising of Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa , Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayub will establish Article 15′s repertoire as of the most explosive drama films of 2019.

