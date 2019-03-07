Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.03.2019 | 9:21 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal Sonchiriya Gully Boy Thackeray Uri
follow us on

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor to recreate ‘Cham Cham’ song in Baaghi 3

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, school buddies and co-stars, will reuniting for Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Baaghi 3. This will be their second outing together after the original film Baaghi in 2016. Shraddha returned for the franchise and will soon begin filming with Tiger. Now, it seems like they will be recreating something special from their first movie in the third part.

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor to recreate 'Cham Cham' song in Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will be recreating the rain dance song ‘Cham Cham’ in Baaghi 3. The makers have decided to revive the song as it was an integral part of the first film and also became quite popular. When Tiger had welcomed back Shraddha Kapoor in the franchise, he had written, “Welcome back Shraddha Kapoor, baarish maybe.” The original track was created by Meet Bros and crooned by Monali Thakur.

It seems like Baaghi 3 will be bigger than ever with Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan once again returning to helm the project. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 3 is co-produced by Fox Star Studios The filming will reportedly begin in May 2019 and will release on March 6, 2020.

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED! Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 to release on March 6, 2020

More Pages: Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan to LEAVE Street Dancer 3D shoot…

Akshay Kumar sings a couple of lines in the…

CONFIRMED: Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh…

Varun Dhawan’s birthday wish for his…

Father-daughter duo, Johnny and Jamie Lever…

Student Of The Year 2: Alia Bhatt to SIZZLE…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification