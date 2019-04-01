DABANGG 3 shoot begins today, reuniting Salman Khan and Prabhu Dheva after almost a decade!

The third instalment of the Dabangg franchise is finally all set to go on floors today. The movie was announced soon after the release of Dabangg 2. Salman Khan’s iconic cop character Chulbul Pandey is definitely one of his favorite roles till date. The anticipation regarding Dabangg 3 was already high and now even before it goes on floor; it has managed to create frenzy amongst the fans. The Khan brothers, Salman and Arbaaz, took to their social media to share that they’re commencing the shoot for Dabangg 3.

Dabangg 3 also happens to be the movie that will reunite director Prabhu Dheva and Salman Khan after almost a decade. This duo was last team up together in Wanted, a movie that was a complete entertainer and yet again had Salman donning the cop uniform. This will mark their second venture together as Prabhhu Dheva is all set to direct Salman. The movie is being produced by Arbaaz Khan and has Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role, just like the first two instalments. The movie’s antagonist will be Sudeep, an actor from the south who will have a meatier role than the previous villains and can easily be considered as the second lead of the film.

Take a look at the video.

View this post on Instagram Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot @arbaazkhanofficial A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Mar 31, 2019 at 6:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram Day1…. #dabangg3 @arbaazkhanofficial @prabhudheva @nikhildwivedi25 A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Apr 1, 2019 at 12:23am PDT

BIGGG NEWS… Salman Khan – director Prabhu Dheva reunite after #Wanted, after 10 years… The third instalment in #Dabangg film series is ready to take off… #Dabangg3 shoot begins tomorrow [1 April 2019]… Chulbul Pandey is back! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2019

The makers have also assured the fans that the plot and storyline of the film will be different from the previous two and it will be a cat and mouse chase between the protagonist and the antagonist. There also won’t be an item number in the film but a big surprise awaits the fans. The movie is slated to release in December 2019, marking two big releases for Salman Khan this year; the first one being Bharat which releases on Eid.

