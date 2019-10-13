Last year, one of the fittest siblings duos of Bollywood, Tiger and Krishna Shroff successfully launched their MMA Matrix fitness center in Mumbai and now are taking it at PAN India level as they are all set to launch the franchise in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff launched their first MMA gym in Mumbai in December 2018 which is being well-liked by the people of Mumbai. And now this year, Bareilly is ready to be a part of the actor’s fitness revolution which is a good opportunity for the residents of Bareilly as MMA Matrix will give them an opportunity to learn from high-tech machines and self-defense activities. All the same, Krishna Shroff often aims for fitness by sharing pictures of her toned body.

For the inauguration of the center, Tiger & Krishna Shroff along with Coach Alan will be traveling to Bareilly. To promote the sport in the country they had earlier in the year organized Fight Nights in Mumbai and Delhi in order to create awareness in the country.

Tiger Shroff is undeniably one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Since Tiger took to mixed martial arts at the age of five, sister Krishna Shroff admits she too was driven towards the sport.

While Tiger Shroff has showcased his power-packed action avatar in various films, Krishna Shroff’s fitness regime has been grabbing the attention of fans across all social media platforms.

Giving testimony of passion and dedication, avid practitioners of martial arts, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff’s Matrix fight night and fitness center provides a brand new impetus to MMA in India.