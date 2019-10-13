Bollywood Hungama

Divya Khosla Kumar to feature in the remake of Falguni Pathak’s song ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The multi-talented and gorgeous Divya Khosla Kumar is back with a new song, ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi‘, a recreational number of Falguni Pathak’s popular song from the 90s.

Divya Khosla Kumar to feature in a new song 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi'!

Having been featured in various popular music videos including T-Series’ ‘Kabhi Yaadon Mein Aao‘, Divya is set to impress the music lovers, especially her fans with her next lovely track, ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi‘.

This song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, crooned by Neeti Mohan and penned by Jaani.

Interestingly, for the first time, Divya launched the teaser poster of the song, ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi‘ on the sets of a popular dance reality show.


The stunning actor-director will be next seen portraying a pivotal role in Satyameva Jayate 2 alongside John Abraham.

Also Read: John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 to release on 2nd October 2020; Divya Khosla Kumar to be the leading lady

