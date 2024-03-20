Actor Tiger Shroff has ventured into the Pune property market, recently acquiring a luxurious home valued at Rs 7.5 crores.

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has ventured into the Pune real estate market, purchasing a swanky property valued at Rs 7.5 crores, according to a report by Housing.com The luxurious abode, spanning 4,248 square feet, is situated in the upscale Yoo Pune project developed by Panchshil Realty, a prominent name in Pune's realty scene.

Public records accessed by Zapkey, a real estate data platform, reveal that the official registration occurred on March 5, 2024, with Shroff paying a stamp duty of Rs 52.5 lakhs. Demonstrating a keen business sense, the actor wasted no time in leasing out the property.

The lucrative deal, secured with Cherise India Private Limited, a beverage company, fetches Shroff a monthly rent of Rs 3.5 lakhs. This translates to an impressive yield of over 5% on the investment, particularly noteworthy considering the typically modest rental returns in the Indian residential market. The five-year lease agreement further ensures a steady income stream for the actor.

Tiger is no stranger to the world of property ownership. In Mumbai, he holds the reins to a lavish eight-BHK apartment nestled in the posh Khar neighbourhood's Rustomjee Paramount complex. Reportedly, this magnificent property boasts a market value estimated at a staggering Rs 35 crores.

The Baaghi actor’s foray into real estate is not an isolated case. Several Bollywood A-listers, including Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, have established themselves as astute real estate investors, accumulating impressive portfolios over the years.

Speaking of the professional front, the 34-year-old actor is currently awaiting the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action-drama also stars Akshay Kumar. It is slated to be released this year on the occasion of Eid.

