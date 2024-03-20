comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 20.03.2024 | 5:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Madgaon Express Crew Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ruslaan Vedaa
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Tiger Shroff invests Rs 7.5 crores in Pune property, rents it out for Rs 3.5 lakhs monthly: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Tiger Shroff invests Rs 7.5 crores in Pune property, rents it out for Rs 3.5 lakhs monthly: Report

en Bollywood News Tiger Shroff invests Rs 7.5 crores in Pune property, rents it out for Rs 3.5 lakhs monthly: Report

Actor Tiger Shroff has ventured into the Pune property market, recently acquiring a luxurious home valued at Rs 7.5 crores.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has ventured into the Pune real estate market, purchasing a swanky property valued at Rs 7.5 crores, according to a report by Housing.com The luxurious abode, spanning 4,248 square feet, is situated in the upscale Yoo Pune project developed by Panchshil Realty, a prominent name in Pune's realty scene.

Tiger Shroff invests Rs 7.5 crores in Pune property, rents it out for Rs 3.5 lakhs monthly: Report

Tiger Shroff invests Rs 7.5 crores in Pune property, rents it out for Rs 3.5 lakhs monthly: Report

Public records accessed by Zapkey, a real estate data platform, reveal that the official registration occurred on March 5, 2024, with Shroff paying a stamp duty of Rs 52.5 lakhs. Demonstrating a keen business sense, the actor wasted no time in leasing out the property.

The lucrative deal, secured with Cherise India Private Limited, a beverage company, fetches Shroff a monthly rent of Rs 3.5 lakhs. This translates to an impressive yield of over 5% on the investment, particularly noteworthy considering the typically modest rental returns in the Indian residential market. The five-year lease agreement further ensures a steady income stream for the actor.

Tiger is no stranger to the world of property ownership. In Mumbai, he holds the reins to a lavish eight-BHK apartment nestled in the posh Khar neighbourhood's Rustomjee Paramount complex. Reportedly, this magnificent property boasts a market value estimated at a staggering Rs 35 crores.

The Baaghi actor’s foray into real estate is not an isolated case. Several Bollywood A-listers, including Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, have established themselves as astute real estate investors, accumulating impressive portfolios over the years.

Speaking of the professional front, the 34-year-old actor is currently awaiting the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action-drama also stars Akshay Kumar. It is slated to be released this year on the occasion of Eid.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vashu Bhagnani talks about pulling a casting coup with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; talks highly of Ali Abbas Zafar: “I feel God has been with this film. It was not easy to get such casting and mount the film on such a huge scale”

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Prime Video unveils fresh posters of new…

Crew song 'Choli' to release tomorrow

From Don 3, Singham Again, Baaghi 4 to…

Shahid Kapoor to lead mythological drama…

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, and more meet…

Anil Kapoor suits up for action in Prime…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification