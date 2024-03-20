Zeenat Aman goes viral for grooving to Eminem's ‘The Real Slim Shady’ in her car!

Evergreen actress Zeenat Aman is the queen of keeping the internet entertained with her social media presence! In a recent video that's gone viral, the veteran actress is seen grooving to Eminem's classic hit ‘The Real Slim Shady.’

The clip, shot while Zeenat was presumably stuck in traffic, shows her vibing and nodding her head as the iconic song plays on the radio. Fans went wild in the comments section, showering Zeenat with love and appreciation.

One fan commented, "Haven't seen any of her movies, but somehow I find her so cool!" Another user chimed in, "Today's youth can't even keep up with her vibe! Absolutely ADORE her!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

This isn't the first time Zeenat has charmed social media. Last year, she opened up about her experience on Instagram, calling it a "transformative" journey. She shared how she overcame her initial hesitation and embraced the platform, connecting with fans and expressing herself authentically.

Speaking of the professional front, the 72-year-old actress is set to make her comeback into films with a movie titled Bun Tikki. The film will also star Abhay Deol, and Shabana Azmi. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza under Manish Malhotra’s banner, Stage 5 Productions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

