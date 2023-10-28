In a thrilling development for Bollywood fans, the sizzling duo of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is all set to set the silver screen ablaze once again. After their real-life breakup last year as per reports, the two actors are reuniting for an action-packed cinematic venture, Hero No. 1, directed by the renowned filmmaker Jagan Shakti.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani to rekindle on-screen chemistry in Jagan Shakti’s Hero No. 1: Report

This electrifying casting decision is generating immense buzz and anticipation, especially considering the couple's previously acclaimed on-screen chemistry. Tiger and Disha have shared the screen in the past in Baaghi 2 which released in 2018, and their dynamic pairing had garnered significant attention and admiration from fans.

Interestingly, Disha Patani steps into the leading lady’s role, which was originally earmarked for Sara Ali Khan. Sara had to exit the project due to scheduling conflicts, creating the perfect opportunity for Disha to make her mark in this exciting action thriller. The film, produced by Pooja Entertainment, promises an exhilarating combination of high-octane action and captivating storytelling.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, known for their exceptional dance skills and commendable on-screen performances, have a substantial fan following. Their reunion on the big screen is seen as a major attraction for Hero No. 1, and their ardent supporters are eager to witness their magnetic chemistry once again. Director Jagan Shakti, recognized for his impactful storytelling in films like Mission Mangal, brings his narrative prowess to this action-packed venture.

Apart from this, on the work front, while Tiger Shroff was recently seen in the dystopian action drama Ganapath Part 1, he will be soon seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. On the other hand, Disha Patani has the futuristic sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD, Yodha as well as the South project Kanguva in the pipeline.

