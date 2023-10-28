The first poster of Hansal Mehta's directorial The Buckingham Murders has recently been released and shocked the nation with anticipation to expect the arrival of an intense thriller film. However, the film started to make noise globally much before its release with its screening at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and now it has added yet another glory as it is going to be the first film to open at the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023 with its screening where the team grabbed the attention of the masses as they all spotted on top of their fashion game on the red carpet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders opened the Jio MAMI film festival!

The Buckingham Murders screened as the opening film at Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023, which is going to be held from Oct 27, 2023 – Sun, Nov 5, 2023. It's indeed a very precious and good film as the screening enjoyed a mass audience and received a phenomenal response. The red carpet of the prestigious film festival witnessed the presence of Hansal Mehta, AshTandon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ektaa R Kapoor, Ranveer Brar and Prabhleen Sandhu.

Moreover, the film has also introduced Kareena Kapoor Khan as a co-producer. Having seen such a phenomenal response to the film, the excitement to watch it on the screen has indeed risen to the next level.

Starring an excellent ensemble cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta, written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

