comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 28.10.2023 | 10:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tejas Fukrey 3 Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders opened the Jio MAMI film festival!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders opened the Jio MAMI film festival!

en Bollywood News Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders opened the Jio MAMI film festival!

Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders kicks off Jio MAMI Film Festival.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The first poster of Hansal Mehta's directorial The Buckingham Murders has recently been released and shocked the nation with anticipation to expect the arrival of an intense thriller film. However, the film started to make noise globally much before its release with its screening at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and now it has added yet another glory as it is going to be the first film to open at the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023 with its screening where the team grabbed the attention of the masses as they all spotted on top of their fashion game on the red carpet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders opened the Jio MAMI film festival!

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders opened the Jio MAMI film festival!

The Buckingham Murders screened as the opening film at Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023, which is going to be held from Oct 27, 2023 – Sun, Nov 5, 2023. It's indeed a very precious and good film as the screening enjoyed a mass audience and received a phenomenal response. The red carpet of the prestigious film festival witnessed the presence of Hansal Mehta, AshTandon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ektaa R Kapoor, Ranveer Brar and Prabhleen Sandhu.

Moreover, the film has also introduced Kareena Kapoor Khan as a co-producer. Having seen such a phenomenal response to the film, the excitement to watch it on the screen has indeed risen to the next level.

Starring an excellent ensemble cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta, written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also Read: BREAKING: Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders to be the opening film at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

More Pages: The Buckingham Murders Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal suffers…

ED chargesheet reveals Kapil Sharma was…

Kartik Aaryan visits Dagdusheth Halwai…

Akshay Kumar and Mohit Suri's next for Rohit…

After Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai…

Anil Kapoor signs an international project…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification