The beautiful state of Jammu & Kashmir was once the go-to destination for filmmakers. However, over the years, due to tensions in the region, the filmmakers began to avoid shooting here despite the breathtaking locales. But the government is taking some important steps in ensuring that Jammu and Kashmir, also known as the paradise on earth, once again becomes one of the most sought-after destinations for film shooting.

Today, in a historic event, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, in the presence of superstar Aamir Khan, blockbuster filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and producer Mahaveer Jain launched the new film policy of the state. The event was held in the capital city of Srinagar. The idea behind the policy is to turn the state into a shooting paradise by providing apt facilities and a secure environment for the filmmakers.

Today, many states have been attracting filmmakers for the shoots of their films and web series. And one of the most important factors that attracted the industry to these states is that the process of application was simplified and in most cases, it was completely digitized. As part of the new film policy, a website (https://www.jkfilm.jk.gov.in/) was launched today. This website provides all the details of the incentives and the policy provided by the government to the filmmakers. What’s more, it also allows the filmmakers to apply for permission to shoot. It even gives step-by-step instructions on filling the online application. This would motivate even amateur and upcoming filmmakers to apply for permission.

The website, interestingly, also features a list of the locations where the shootings can be done. Different kinds of places like forts, valleys, meadows, palaces, halls, lakes, waterfalls, snow-capped hills, religious places etc have been listed. Another feature of the website is that it also provides a list of talent found in Kashmir whose services can be used while shooting in the northernmost state. In short, the website is designed to give every kind of information needed under one umbrella.

Kashmir has suffered a lot and the film shoots can play a major role in its revival and also in increasing tourism. And with a superstar like Aamir Khan launching the film policy, it is sure to grab many eyeballs and thus help promote the state.

Also Read: Aamir Khan had tried to convince Hrithik Roshan to sign for Rang De Basanti; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had met Shah Rukh Khan for the role of Flt Lt Ajay Rathod

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.