The blockbuster success of The Kashmir Files has brought into focus the horrific episode of the persecution of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The 32-year-old incident was known but the Vivek Agnihotri directorial has documented the horror faced by the community like never before. As a result, despite completing 12 days in cinemas, it continues to remain in the news.

Two days back, superstar Aamir Khan at an event to promote RRR was asked about this film. To which he said that he’d surely watch the Anupam Kher-starrer. He also added that it’s a chapter in history that brings pain to everyone. He further added that every Indian should watch The Kashmir Files. “This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity,” he said and adding that he’s happy to see that The Kashmir Files has emerged a hit at the ticket window.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Aamir Khan has spoken on this episode. He had appeared on the famous TV show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ in 2016. This is the time when his statement that his then wife Kiran Rao fears living in India had received a lot of backlash. While answering a question from the audience, Aamir Khan was reminded that Kashmiri Pandits were forced out of their homes in 1990.

In response to this statement, Aamir Khan said, “It was a very shameful episode that some people had to leave their homes in our country. Moreover, those who are residents of Kashmir, it is their duty to reach out to Kashmiri Pandits brothers and welcome in their homes, with the assurance that they’ll keep them safe and secure. Even the government of Kashmir should do the same. When an Indian has died…chahe woh Hindu ho ya Musalman ho, main usme woh fark bilkul nahi dekh raha hoon. As Indians, we should realize that this is wrong.”

Aamir Khan spoke about Kashmiri Pandits many many years before The Kashmir Files. This was in 2016. Absolutely love him for this. pic.twitter.com/2EDr5Fbm11 — Khalid Baig (@KhalidBaig85) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, a 2015 incident has been talked about on social media with regards to another superstar, Shah Rukh Khan. A Kashmiri Pandit family, which migrated from Anantnag to Delhi in 1990, met with a car accident, in October 2015. The old-aged mother passed away on the spot. The middle-aged Deepak Raina was critical, his wife Neenu was in coma and their child was numb below the waist. The treatment was expensive and they were not able to afford it.

Filmmaker and activist Ashoke Pandit was informed of their condition. He, in turn, approached Shah Rukh Khan for help. The star was moved by their plight and he immediately sent a cheque of Rs. 3 lakh for their treatment. Ashoke Pandit had confirmed on record about SRK’s gesture. Raina’s brother-in-law, Ramesh, was quoted saying that they are indebted to Shah Rukh for helping the in time of need.

And that’s not all. Ashoke Pandit revealed that earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had come forward to a help a 10-year-old cancer patient. Sadly, before help could be provided, the young child passed away. “Shah Rukh was pained to learn of his death,” Ashoke Pandit had said.

@iamsrk I respect and will not forget this humane act of yours. https://t.co/p7Y2q3cQPq — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 4, 2015

