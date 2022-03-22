Madhuri Dixit Nene recently moved into a new apartment in Mumbai. The actress has shifted wither family into a sea view house and will be paying a rent of Rs. 12 lakh per month.

Madhuri Dixit moves into her new sea-facing house in Mumbai; to pay a rent of Rs. 12 lakh per month

The house is located on the 29th floor of a high-rise building in Worli and is spread over 5500 square feet. Apoorva Shroff who designed the house for the couple shared, "Honestly, I was surprised by how down to earth they were and how practical their requests were. The only constraint as such was the timeline."

Talking about the brief she got and the challenges she faced, Apoorva said, "The brief was to give the new home of the star couple, Madhuri and Ram Nene a quick makeover. The apartment located on the 29th floor of a Worli high rise had spectacular views of the city sparkling below at night and ample light filtering in from all directions during the day. Along with time being a major constraint, another challenge was convincing the clients to move out of their comfort palette of nudes and experimenting with colours. The goal was for their new home to match up to their versatility and glamour yet reflect their elegance..... a mirror to their personalities."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri Dixit recently made her digital debut with the Netflix original series The Fame Game.

