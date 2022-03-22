Climate and planet consciousness has become a conversation that has gathered tremendous steam the world over. Many powerful and impactful voices have joined the cause to save our planet and among them is none other than Sadhguru himself who’s helming his Save The Soil campaign.

Vashu Bhagnani meets Sadhguru in London

Producer Vashu Bhagnani met and spent time with Sadhguru yesterday and even discussed his campaign among other things with Sadhguru. Pooja Entertainment as a company has always been one to showcase their conscious commitment to environmental conservation. Their films Bellbottom and Coolie No 1 spoke to that belief. From carbon neutral environs for Bellbottom to plastic free set for Coolie No 1, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani have all been champions and lead the way for this change within the Indian film fraternity.

Talking about his interaction with Sadhguru, Vashu Bhagnani says, “Had the honour to interact with Sadhguru during his visit to London. He is truly a confluence of ideas, redefining concepts, sadhna and spirituality. Wishing him all the very best as he embarks on his journey to #SavetheSoil”

