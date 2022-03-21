Aamir Khan on Sunday attended SS Rajamouli's RRR promotions in Delhi and joined the filmmaker, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Alia Bhatt. During the media interaction, the actor was asked about the blockbuster success of the recent film, The Kashmir Files. The actor, who is set to watch Vivek Agnihotri directorial starring Anupam Kher, reacted to the film's story and plans to watch it.

Aamir Khan says he will watch The Kashmir Files – “Whatever happened with the Kashmiri Pandits was really sad”

Addressing the media, Aamir Khan said, "Ji, zaroor dekhunga main...Woh ek history ka aisa hissa hain joh dil dukhta hain usme...joh Kashmiri Pandits k saath hua hain, wo dukh ki baat hain...aur aise film joh bani hain uss topic pe woh yakennan har Hindustandi ko dekhna chahiye (Yes, I will definitely see. The story is a part of our history and whatever happened with the Kashmiri Pandits was really sad. Any film on such a topic must be seen by all Indians)."

He further continued and said, "This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that is what is so beautiful about it. I will definitely watch the film and I am happy to see that the film is successful."

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files was released in theatres on 11th March 2022.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will next star in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya among others. The film is set for the August 2022 release.

