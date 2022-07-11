The Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, known for some of the biggest and most successful films of all time, are back with an action-packed visual spectacle on Netflix. The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas with Dhanush. What’s more- Netflix is bringing fans in India closer to the makers - the Russo Brothers themselves. Oh yes, you read it right. The director duo will join superstar Dhanush in Mumbai soon to meet fans at The Gray Man premiere in India.

The Gray Man directors Russo Brothers are coming to India to join Dhanush ahead of the premiere

In a video message to their Indian fans, the Russo brothers shared, “Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we’re so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie ‘The Gray Man’. Get ready India, see you soon.”

Some great news from the cast of #TheGrayMan! 🎉

The @Russo_Brothers are coming to India to give you a taste of the film, along with @dhanushkraja. Buckle up and stay tuned 💥💥💥@AGBOfilms pic.twitter.com/4kJ5ZbqtIj — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 11, 2022

Talking about his experience on The Gray Man, Dhanush said, "It was incredible. This movie is a rollercoaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace, and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people."

Netflix is on a hunt for superfans who will be among the first to watch The Gray Man at the India premiere in Mumbai soon. Fans can win tickets to the premiere by participating in a contest, from July 12, 2022, onwards.

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. "The trash stache... It just leans Lloyd," Gosling tells Evans in a face-off. It seems like Court and Lloyd were work buddies at one point for CIA before now Court is being hunted down because it seems like he possesses something. Thankfully, agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it. Indian actor Dhanush is also seen in the trailer who is indulged in an action mode.

Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard. Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.

The producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.

The Gray Man arrives on July 22 on Netflix.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.