Marvel actress Florence Pugh is taking pride in her body, baring it all in a see-through dress at Valentino's Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture runway show in Rome.

Florence Pugh calls out vulgar trolls after she wore bold see-through pink gown – “Why are you so scared of breasts?”

The Academy Award nominee gave some "vulgar" trolls a piece of her mind after turning heads in the see-through sheer gown that bared her chest. Taking it to Instagram, the actress said she knew "there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary" about her "incredible" Valentino look. "Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing," Pugh wrote. "I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn't before, during or even now after," she added. "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?

Pugh continues, "It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I've come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I'm happy with all of the 'flaws' that I couldn't bear to look at when I was 14."

“So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my 'tiny tits,' or how I should be embarrassed by being so 'flat chested.' I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying. It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body..?”

She further added, “I’m very grateful that I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women. We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘fuck it and fuck that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive. I wore that dress because I know. If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know.”

She finishes writing, “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples…. Oh! The last slide is for those who feel more comfortable with that inch of darker skin to be covered…”

Several celebrities lauded the actress for her thought-provoking and bold move. "Ok this is what I been sayingggg," wrote Aubrey Plaza in the comments. "Adore you," Nicola Coughlan commented. "RESPECT. Period," Ariana DeBose wrote. "You're a magical f—ing queen and we do not deserve you," Jameela Jamil responded. Dan Levy commented with the hundred points emoji. Valentino

creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli was also one of several to praise Pugh in the comments section. "Respect," he wrote with a red heart emoji.

