Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is one of the most successful and sought-after actors today. In fact, filmmakers are always lining up to sign the effervescent actor for their next project. While on the film front, Ranveer is rather busy, we hear that the actor has taken some time out to make a pretty big investment in property. As per reports, Ranveer Singh is all set to become Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s neighbour with his latest acquisition. In fact, the actor shelled out a whopping Rs. 119 cr for the place and Rs. 7.13 cr for stamp duty.

Ranveer Singh to be Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s neighbour; purchases quadruplex worth Rs. 119 cr, pays Rs. 7.13 cr in stamp duty

As for the property, Ranveer is now the proud owner of a sea-view super luxury quadruplex apartment, which resides between Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments and Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. The said apartment occupies the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors and covers a total area of 11,266 sq ft carpet area with a further 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. As per reports, the deal is valued at over Rs. 1 lakh per sq ft! In terms of the acquisition, Ranveer has purchased the apartment at Sagar Resham on Bandstand, through the firm named Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP which cites Ranveer and his father Jugjeet Sunder Singh Bhavani as directors.

The agreement from the actor and seller Enorm Nagpal Realty LLP was registered on Friday, July 8, with the payment being done via two separate agreements. As per this, Ranveer Singh will also gain exclusive access to 19 car parking slots in the building.

