EXCLUSIVE: Teaser of Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John attached with Singham Again as well as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; to be available exclusively in cinemas on November 1

Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront of giving exclusive news on Baby John. We were the first ones to report that this Varun Dhawan-starrer, which was referred to as ‘VD18’ has been named Baby John. In September, we revealed that the teaser will be out on Diwali and earlier this month, we exclusively reported on the 5.30-minute extended trailer of the film that was shown at the Big Cine Expo 2024, Mumbai. And now, we bring you another exclusive news item on Baby John.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Baby John’s teaser will be attached not just with Singham Again but also with the other Diwali release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both films are expected to draw a huge crowd and hence, this will be the ideal opportunity to present the teaser and let a large chunk of the audience know that Varun Dhawan is all set to showcase his massy avatar this Christmas.”

The source continued, “One of the producers of Baby John is Murad Khetani, who is also involved with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. And just like Baby John, Singham Again is also backed by Jio Studios. This is probably why the teaser of Varun Dhawan’s next will be presented with both films this Diwali.”

Sharing more details, the source said, “The teaser of Baby John is 2 minutes long. In a unique initiative, it’ll be available only in cinemas on November 1. It’ll be unveiled on digital the next day, that is, Saturday, November 2.”

Baby John, directed by Kalees, arrives in cinemas on December 25. Besides Varun Dhawan, it also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Along with Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Atlee's A For Apple Productions, it is also backed by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

At the Big Cine Expo 2024, an exhibitor asked whether it was a remake of any film. Atlee confessed, “It’s a pure adaptation from Theri, which is a blockbuster film I made in 2016. Even after that film was released, incidents (against women) are still happening all around the world. So, we have given a new touch to it and the film is in sync with the current scenario. We have also adapted a few real incidents.”

