Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy has been sent to the Oscars as India’s official entry in the International Feature Film category. The film is truly one of a kind and has made a mark among the audience. Based on the lives of underground rappers, Divine and Naezy, this Zoya Akhtar directorial is something that Bollywood had never seen before.

While the country is congratulating the team for this huge honour of being nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards, director Vivek Agnihotri feels otherwise. His last release The Tashkent Files has surely stirred a buzz in the industry as it points out to the work Lal Bahadur Shastri has done in his life and an attempt to solve the mystery surrounding his death. The second PM of independent India also happens to share his birth anniversary with the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Vivek Agnihotri in his recent interview admitted that his film, The Tashkent Files should have been India’s entry to the Oscars instead of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The director went on to reveal that his film was surely one of the top runners but couldn’t make it to the list due to its political angle.

Which film out of Gully Boy and The Tashkent Files should have made it to the Oscars according to you? Be sure to let us know.

