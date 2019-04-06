Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.04.2019 | 3:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kesari Notebook Kalank Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

After Takht Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt sign a new project together?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A while back when Karan Johar announced the cast of Takht and this left the audience and fans of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt thrilled since the two were being cast for a film together after their last film Gully Boy. Unfortunately, reports suggested that Ranveer and Alia might not be cast opposite each other in the film. But now, the fans have a reason to rejoice since grapevine has it that the two may be cast together, albeit for a new project.

After Takht Ranveer Singh - Alia Bhatt sign a new project together?

Apparently, the said project will feature Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles opposite each other. However, apart from this no other details of the untitled film have been revealed as yet. Talking about the same, a source close to the actor says, “Yes, both Ranveer and Alia have been locked for the venture, but nothing else apart from this is known about the film.” Grill the source for more information and he adds, “Right now all I can say is that the film will be produced under a big banner, but apart from this nothing more is known.”

While an official confirmation on the new film is still awaited, we for one can’t wait to watch the chemistry between Ranveer and Alia on the big screen, especially after their sizzling chemistry in Gully Boy.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh to NO LONGER endorse Durex, is his marriage to Deepika Padukone the reason?

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kesari Box Office Collections: The Akshay…

Varun Dhawan defends the plot of Kalank…

SCOOP! Ranveer Singh and Manushi Chhillar in…

Kalank: Sanjay Dutt is all praises for…

Kesari Box Office Collections: Kesari is…

Box Office: Kesari Day 16 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification