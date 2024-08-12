Taha Shah Badussha has secured a three-film deal with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment. This agreement comes on the heels of his performance in Netflix’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where he captivated audiences worldwide as the enigmatic Tajdar Baloch in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s opulent series.

Taha Shah Badussha’s association with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment is set to further elevate his career. The first film under this deal will be directed by Rohan Sippy, son of Ramesh Sippy, who has established himself as a respected filmmaker in his own right. Rohan Sippy is known for his films, including Bluffmaster, Dum Maaro Dum, and Nautanki Saala. He also served as the showrunner for the gripping Netflix series Aranyak.

Rohan Sippy expressed his enthusiasm for working with Taha, praising the young actor’s unique qualities. “Taha brings a unique energy and presence to the screen. I have watched him in Taj and Heeramandi, and his commitment to his craft and his ability to connect with audiences is commendable,” Rohan said to Variety.

Taha Shah Badussha, who has already made a mark with his performances in the ZEE5 Mughal empire saga Taj: Divided by Blood (2023), where he portrayed Prince Murad, and the upcoming Paro: The Untold Story of Slavery, is understandably thrilled about this new chapter in his career. Reflecting on the opportunity, he shared, “It’s an honor to sign a three-film deal with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, and it’s an absolute dream to work in a film directed by Rohan Sippy. This opportunity is truly humbling, and I’m looking forward to contributing my best to this film. I’m deeply grateful for the trust they’ve placed in me.”

