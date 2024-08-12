After multiple delays, Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film Emergency is finally gearing up for its release on the big screen. Adding to the growing excitement, the actress has announced that the trailer for the film will be unveiled on August 14. Ranaut took to social media to share the news, writing, "Witness the Darkest Times of Democratic Indian History & the lust For Power that almost burned down the Nation! #KanganaRanaut’s #EmergencyTrailer out on 14th August."

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency trailer to be released on August 14

An Explosive Look at a Dark Chapter in Indian History

Emergency is set to hit cinemas worldwide on September 6 and promises to depict one of the most controversial periods in Indian history. The film's narrative revolves around the Emergency period of 1975-1977, a time when civil liberties were curtailed, and political dissent was suppressed under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana Ranaut not only stars in the film but also directs and produces it, taking on the challenging role of portraying Indira Gandhi.

Trailer Details and Strategic Release Plan

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that, a few days ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that the trailer, which is 2 minutes and 57 seconds long, has been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate. The trailer will be attached to the prints of Vedaa, the upcoming film starring John Abraham and Sharvari, which is also produced by Zee Studios—the same studio behind Emergency.

A source explained to us the rationale behind this move: "Emergency is produced by Zee Studios, and they have also backed Vedaa. A large number of audiences will be watching Vedaa, and the Zee team felt that this would be a great time to present the trailer of the ambitious venture to them and thus enhance the buzz for it."

Emergency boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Ranaut leading the way as Indira Gandhi. The film also features veteran actor Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhary as Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw, and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.

