Raj Anadkat, who plays the pivotal role of Tipendra Lal Gada aka Tapu in Sab TV's popular longest-running show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, rubbishes all the rumours of his troubled relationship with on-screen father Dilip Joshi. It was alleged that Raj would arrive late to the sets and making his senior co-actor wait for hours which led to the alleged conflict.

Reacting to this, Raj Anadkat rubbished the reports calling it ‘baseless rumours and cooked up stories’. While speaking to a tabloid, the actor said he doesn’t focus on such baseless rumours or cooked up stories and would rather focus and give the best to his work to give the best experience to his viewers. He also said that he will continue to smile and rise above everything, amidst the baseless things.

Well, even Dilip Joshi come forward and claimed all the rumours to be false and called it 'absolutely rubbish' and questiond that who cooked up all these false stories.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been very much in news nowadays, not for his storyline or plot, but for the controversies of its actors. Recently, Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Ji in the show, was also very much trolled for using a castiest slur during a make-up video on social media. Since then the actor was trolled. She later apologised for the said remark in a separate video. She has been booked for the same.

