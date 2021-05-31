In the midst of the pandemic, the government has started the vaccination drive against novel coronavirus. Actor Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra has been suspected of getting her jab for COVID-19 vaccination through unfair means, but Meera has denied the allegations through social media.

On Sunday, actor Meera Chopra issued her statement on Twitter while denying the false allegations, and said, "We all want to get vaccinated and we all are trying our best to do that. Similarly I also tried trying asking help from people I know and after 1 month of trying I was able to get myself registered in one of the centres.”

She added, "I was just asked to send in my Aadhaar card. The ID that has been floating on social media is not mine. I was asked for my Aadhaar card for registration and that’s the only ID I gave. No ID is valid until it has your signature. I myself, saw that so called ID card for the first time, when it came on Twitter. I totally condemn such practices and if any such ID has been made I would want to know how and why.”

My statement on the articles that has been coming out fr my vaccine shot!! pic.twitter.com/wDE70YHsMo — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 30, 2021

Meera Chopra has been accused of using a fake identity card to get her vaccinated under the frontline category at the Parking Pass Covid Center in Thane. She also uploaded a now-deleted photograph of her taking the jab on social media.

On the professional front, Meera Chopra works in the South film industry and was last seen in the film Section 375.

