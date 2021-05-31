Bollywood Hungama

Ajay Devgn buys a bungalow worth Rs. 60 crore in Mumbai

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to buy property in Mumbai amid the pandemic. This comes after reports of Amitabh Bachchan purchasing a duplex apartment worth Rs. 31 crores in Mumbai.

Ajay Devgn buys a bungalow worth Rs. 60 crore in Mumbai

Reportedly, the bungalow bought by Ajay Devgn is worth Rs. 60 crore and is located in the Juhu area of South Mumbai. The property is said to be spread across 5310 square feet. The Devgn’s currently reside in their bungalow Shakti in the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society Ltd in Juhu which is located near the new property purchased by Devgn.

As per reports, the deal was struck last November-December and the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society transferred the bungalow in the joint name of Veena Virendra Devgn and Vishal alias Ajay Devgn on May 7. The bungalow was earlier owned by the late Pushpa Valia.

Reports further reveal that the rate of the bungalow is Rs. 65 to 70 crore, but due to the pandemic, Devgn got it at a discounted rate.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor also purchased sky villas in Bandra in the same project. The properties are said to be worth Rs. 20 crore each.

ALSO READ: Sets of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan badly damaged by cyclone Tauktae

