Much before Animal, it was Prakash Jha’s web show Aashram that turned out to be a game changer for Bobby Deol. The show sees him play the evil godman Kashipur Wale Baba who has an image of a saint. So far, three seasons of the MX Player show have been released and the wait is on for the fourth one.

EXCLUSIVE: “Aashram season 4 should come this year,” reveals Chandan Roy Sanyal aka Bhopa Swami

While there has been a lot of speculation about the release of the next season of Aashram, there has been no announcement by the makers so far. But now, Chandan Roy Sanyal, who plays Baba’s right hand man Bhopa Swami, has thrown some light on the release of the season 4 of the show.

“Everyone is asking the same question. I think it should come this year. Tayaari toh poori hai (the preparations are on). Some portions of the shoot are remaining and some scripting too is happening,” said Chandan in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama.

He also said that wherever he goes, people greet him with ‘Japnaam,’ like they do in the show. “A lot of people say that whenever I go to the airport or restaurant,” said the actor. “Aashram is such a show that has reached all sections of the audience. Whether it’s an auto-rickshaw driver or bus driver, CRPF guard, security guard at the airport, air hostess, biggest surgeon at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, etc. All of them are doing Japnaam. The way Prakash ji has made the show, it has gone far and wide.”

Aashram also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Esha Gupta, Anupriya Goenka, Darshan Kumaar, among others.

