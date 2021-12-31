comscore

Taapsee Pannu on her plans for marriage, “I am in no hurry to get married”

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

Taapsee Pannu who had a fabulous year with her twin towering achievements—Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket, has no immediate plans of tying the knot with her boyfriend former badminton player Mathias Boe.

Taapsee Pannu on her plans for marriage, “I am in no hurry to get married”

When I ask her about marriage in 2022, she retorts, “Just because weddings are the flavour of the season? No no. Not really. I have no immediate wedding plans. I have quite a few assignments on hand. I don’t want to do a rush-rush wedding.”

Taapsee, one of the busiest actors in India wants to get married when she has the time. “Whenever I get married it will happen in a relaxed atmosphere. I am in no hurry to get married. Nothing much will change after marriage so I am not feeling any great need to take the plunge right now.”

She hopes for a more organized 2022 than 2021. “Because of the lockdown the last two years have been a little crushed and cluttered for me. I have been literally running in and out of sets trying to find time for myself and my family. This has taken a toll on my physical and mental health. I am hoping 2022 will be more peaceful. I hope there are no shocking sudden lockdowns in 2022. Touchwood.”

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba beats Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to become most-watched film on Netflix in 2021

