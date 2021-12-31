Taapsee Pannu who had a fabulous year with her twin towering achievements—Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket, has no immediate plans of tying the knot with her boyfriend former badminton player Mathias Boe.

When I ask her about marriage in 2022, she retorts, “Just because weddings are the flavour of the season? No no. Not really. I have no immediate wedding plans. I have quite a few assignments on hand. I don’t want to do a rush-rush wedding.”

Taapsee, one of the busiest actors in India wants to get married when she has the time. “Whenever I get married it will happen in a relaxed atmosphere. I am in no hurry to get married. Nothing much will change after marriage so I am not feeling any great need to take the plunge right now.”

She hopes for a more organized 2022 than 2021. “Because of the lockdown the last two years have been a little crushed and cluttered for me. I have been literally running in and out of sets trying to find time for myself and my family. This has taken a toll on my physical and mental health. I am hoping 2022 will be more peaceful. I hope there are no shocking sudden lockdowns in 2022. Touchwood.”

