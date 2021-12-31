comscore

Karan Johar urges Delhi government to reopen theatres, says ‘cinemas are safe’

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar, on Thursday, urged the Delhi government to allow cinemas to reopen after the yellow alert was announced in the state. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced strict restrictions in the city in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and a surge in the Omicron variant in the city. CM Kejriwal announced that spas, gyms, and cinema halls, that were earlier operating at 50 percent capacity, will be shut down. This announcement has come after the national capital witnessed a test positivity rate of more than 0.5% from the past two days.

Karan Johar urges Delhi government to reopen theatres, says 'cinemas are safe'

Karan Johar urged the government to permit the functioning of theatres in his Twitter post that read, "We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings."

His post came shortly after the Producers Guild of India made a request as well.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Manish Sisodia met prominent cinema owners and members of the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), on December 30 morning. In the meeting, the delegation requested the Deputy Chief Minister’s intervention in the reopening of Delhi cinemas.

ALSO READ: "Pan-India is definitely a phenomenon, we cannot diminish it or dilute it" - Karan Johar on crossover cinema in India

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

