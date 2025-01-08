Pushpa 2 – The Rule, which has been setting new benchmarks and box office records, will be having a new addition as per a recent announcement. While fans have been flocking theatres to get a glimpse of Allu Arjun as Pushparaj, it seems that they can rejoice as the new update is that the makers are planning to extend the length of the film and the Telugu superstar’s fans will now get to see more of the actor on the big screen!

Pushpa 2 – The Rule: Makers drop major announcement about adding 20 minutes of new footage

Pushpa 2 – The Reloaded Version

On Tuesday, producers of Pushpa, Mythri Movie Makers took to social media to share all about the ‘reloaded version’ wherein they revealed that they will be adding 20 minutes of extra footage in Pushpa 2 – The Rule, from this weekend onwards. Sharing the announcement with a menacing poster of Pushparaj, the caption on the post read, “#Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from 11th January. The WILDFIRE gets extra FIERY”.

More about Pushpa 2 – The Rule

Pushpa franchise traces the journey of small-time sandalwood smuggler Pushparaj who goes on to become one of the most feared gangsters. The movie features Rashmika Mandanna as his wife Srivalli and the second instalment Pushpa 2 – The Rule stars Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, who is out to seek revenge from Pushparaj for humiliating him. While the first instalment received immense love with Allu Arjun also becoming the first Telugu star to win a National Film Award, the second instalment has created history at the box office.

Meanwhile, the makers have also hinted at a third instalment being in the pipeline in the finale of Pushpa 2. Titled Pushpa 3 – The Rampage, the actioner too will be directed by filmmaker Sukumar.

