Taapsee Pannu is devoting her complete focus to her first film, Blurr, which is being shot in Nainital as any first-time producer would. But, before heading to the high station, the actor met with Srijit Mukherji to discuss Shabaash Mithu's future. In June, the noted Bengali filmmaker took over as director of the biopic on Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, replacing Rahul Dholakia. Pannu is said to have detailed her preparation and notes for the part she has been playing for the past year at length during the recent meeting. She'll start shooting for the sports drama in early September when Blurr wraps.

According to the news, the biopic was supposed to start filming in April, but the second wave of the pandemic forced the team to put it on hold. Srijit is currently in Mumbai, where he is laying the groundwork for the big film. The film will begin shooting as soon as Taapsee returns to the city, followed by a worldwide release. Mithali is expected to meet with the director soon.

Taapsee was last seen in Haseen Dilruba, which received positive reviews.

Also Read: The inside story of why the makers of Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu replaced Rahul Dholakia with Srijit Mukherjee

More Pages: Shabaash Mithu Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.