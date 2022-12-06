In the past few years, many actresses have spoken up on how they lost work in Bollywood. While some argued that it was their age that impacted their work, some others believed it was their opinions and thoughts that rubbed people the wrong way. Recently, the very candid Swara Bhaskar opened up on not finding work and how she has been struggling to get good films, despite having blockbusters like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Veere Di Wedding in her repertoire.

Swara Bhaskar believes that she is paying the price of speaking up by losing out work

Readers would be aware that Swara Bhaskar has not only dabbled in off-beat, unconventional movies that have turned award-winning but she has also been a part of many hit commercial entertainers. The actress has also worked for OTT. However, currently, she explained that she has been struggling because she is someone who speaks her heart out and voices her opinion. In an interview with TOI, the actress said, "I've chosen consciously to put at risk the thing that is most dear to me, and that is my work. And the cost has been huge and it's been personal and emotional in the sense that I don't get to do the thing that I love doing, which is acting. I don't get to do it enough."

She continued, "I'm a far better actor and a far more competent, and effective actor than the opportunities that come my way. I have a far better track record in terms of my career. I've been part of six or seven blockbuster films and like a whole bunch of web series [and] shows, led them. I've never had bad reviews pretty much. There shouldn't be a reason for me to feel like I don't get enough work but clearly, I don't."

On the film front, Swara Bhaskar was last seen in Jahan Chaar Yaar that also stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania in the role of married women who set out for a girls trip to Goa to take a trip from their mundane lives.

