Kartik Aaryan became the first India brand ambassador of the nacho chip brand Doritos last year. Ever since, his advertisement with actress Sanjana Sanghi, who is also an ambassador of the same brand, went viral. The ad film showed Kartik play a cricketer who gets out purposely in order to reveal his contact number to Sanjana’s character with some style.

Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Shetty come together for the FIRST time in an unusual way

Now, news is out that filmmaker Rohit Shetty has also come on board as an ambassador of the same product. The brand revealed his association in an unusual way.

It all started two days back when Kartik shared a short video of his latest campaign for the brand where he is denied Doritos chips. He captioned the post, “Not For Kartik Aaryan? Chakhne bhi nahi diya @doritosindia.”

He then followed it up with an angry video yesterday where he expressed his displeasure at being denied the chips and vowed to not shoot the final ad for the brand. This is when Rohit Shetty jumped in to the post saying, “Tere bhale ke liye bol rahe the Kartik, Aaja shoot par… dekh lenge…”

This got the fans excited since this is the first time that Kartik is associated with Shetty. After the filmmaker did an ad with Ranveer Singh, the two soon worked together in Simmba. So now can we expect Kartik starring in a Shetty film soon?

