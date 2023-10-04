comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 04.10.2023 | 10:27 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Jackky Bhagnani leads an all-star cast of Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani among others for F1 weekend in Doha

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Jackky Bhagnani leads an all-star cast of Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani among others for F1 weekend in Doha

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Jackky Bhagnani leads an all-star cast of Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani among others for F1 weekend in Doha

The roster includes Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani among others.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Live is all set to take the global entertainment stage by storm. This event marks the debut of an Indian entertainment company in Qatar, perfectly timed to coincide with the electrifying F1 weekend in Doha. Scheduled for October 6 at the QNCC in Doha, it promises an unforgettable experience for fans and enthusiasts alike.

EXCLUSIVE: Jackky Bhagnani leads an all-star cast of Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani among others for F1 weekend in Doha

EXCLUSIVE: Jackky Bhagnani leads an all-star cast of Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani among others for F1 weekend in Doha

Entertainer No. 1 in Qatar is poised to deliver a dazzling lineup of star-studded performances, featuring some of India's most renowned names from Bollywood. The roster includes Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, comedian Bharti Singh and the visionary himself, Jackky Bhagnani. Amplifying the grandeur of the event, attendees will be treated to a heart-pounding musical performance by the reigning monarch of melodies, King.

The F1 weekend in Qatar will be transformed into a colossal celebration of entertainment and culture, fusing India's vibrant talent with Qatar's thriving hospitality and tourism sectors. This fusion promises an entertainment extravaganza that knows no boundaries and is poised to leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

Jackky Bhagnani says, "Entertainer No.1 was founded to redefine entertainment on a global scale. Our debut in Qatar marks a significant milestone in this journey. We are immensely proud to showcase the incredible talents of India and provide an unforgettable experience to the people of Qatar. This is just the beginning of a new era in entertainment, and we are excited about the future."

Shyam Chhabria, CEO of Jjust Group, adds, “This isn’t just another event. We’re talking about a jaw-dropping fusion of speed and glamour that will reshape the way people think about entertainment.”

ALSO READ: Teaser of Ganapath: A Hero is Born showcases Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon as an action-packed couple of 2070 AD

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Amid Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy report,…

Boney Kapoor SPEAKS OUT about Maidaan being…

SCOOP: Parineeti Chopra has a 10-minute…

From Stree 2 to Tehran: Maddock Films…

Jio Studios and Reliance Entertainment join…

Shaheer Sheikh joins Kriti Sanon and Kajol…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification