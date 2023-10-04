EXCLUSIVE: Jackky Bhagnani leads an all-star cast of Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani among others for F1 weekend in Doha

Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Live is all set to take the global entertainment stage by storm. This event marks the debut of an Indian entertainment company in Qatar, perfectly timed to coincide with the electrifying F1 weekend in Doha. Scheduled for October 6 at the QNCC in Doha, it promises an unforgettable experience for fans and enthusiasts alike.

Entertainer No. 1 in Qatar is poised to deliver a dazzling lineup of star-studded performances, featuring some of India's most renowned names from Bollywood. The roster includes Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, comedian Bharti Singh and the visionary himself, Jackky Bhagnani. Amplifying the grandeur of the event, attendees will be treated to a heart-pounding musical performance by the reigning monarch of melodies, King.

The F1 weekend in Qatar will be transformed into a colossal celebration of entertainment and culture, fusing India's vibrant talent with Qatar's thriving hospitality and tourism sectors. This fusion promises an entertainment extravaganza that knows no boundaries and is poised to leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

Jackky Bhagnani says, "Entertainer No.1 was founded to redefine entertainment on a global scale. Our debut in Qatar marks a significant milestone in this journey. We are immensely proud to showcase the incredible talents of India and provide an unforgettable experience to the people of Qatar. This is just the beginning of a new era in entertainment, and we are excited about the future."

Shyam Chhabria, CEO of Jjust Group, adds, “This isn’t just another event. We’re talking about a jaw-dropping fusion of speed and glamour that will reshape the way people think about entertainment.”

