Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.10.2020 | 4:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive co-star Sapna Pabbi responds to reports of absconding after NCB issues summon

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Lately there were reports doing the rounds that actress Sapna Pabbi, who had worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive was absconding after being summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB). The NCB is currently probing a drug case in Bollywood that came into light during the CBI investigation into the death of Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive co-star Sapna Pabbi responds to reports of absconding after NCB issues summon

On Thursday night, Sapna Pabbi took to her Twitter and Instagram handle to respond to the reports. "I am saddened to see speculative media reports in India about me being untraceable or missing. I have been back at home in London to be with my family and as such my lawyers have already communicated this with the authorities in India who are fully aware of my whereabouts," she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????????

A post shared by S a p n a P a b b i (@sapnapabbi_sappers) on


Reportedly, Sapna's name came up when the NCB was questioning Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. As per reports, the NCB had posted a summon notice outside her residence on Tuesday but did not get a response.

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend, Gabriella Demetraides’ brother has been arrested by the NCB

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Katrina Kaif launches Kay Konversations to…

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh to…

Majority of screens and shows, early OTT…

Saif Ali Khan quashes rumours about buying…

Elli AvrRam proves her versatility in…

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan tests…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification