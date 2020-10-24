Bollywood Hungama

Shah Rukh Khan donates 2000 PPE kits to Chhattisgarh COVID-19 warriors 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan recently donated 2000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to corona warriors in Chhattisgarh. The kits were donated through his Meer Foundation, a non-charitable organisation which works for the upliftment of acid attack survivors. 

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister T S Singh Deo took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the actor for his kind gesture. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to @iamsrk& @MeerFoundation for providing PPE kits to protect our frontline warriors. Thanks, @rajshriartist for connecting us and making this possible. Your generosity has inspired many more to protect our healthcare heroes," he tweeted. 

Responding to the tweet, King Khan wrote, "Sir, we all are trying in whatever capacity we can to help our brothers and sisters to overcome these hard times. Wishing you the best with these endeavors too."


Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had contributed to the PM-CARES fund and also made financial contributions to Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal. He even offered his private office space to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to convert it into a quarantine facility. 

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan had a major contribution in the KKR fan anthem

