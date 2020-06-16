Bollywood Hungama

Koena Mitra calls out the nepotism in the industry after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the very few actors who had made it big in the industry with his sheer talent and dedication. From being a dancer to a television actor to a film star, his journey left us all in awe of his skills. His suicide has given rise to a lot of controversies regarding the ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood. Actors who have made it big on their own have been calling the age-old tradition of treating non-star kids as outsiders.

Koena Mitra is the latest to join the league to speak up about the same. She said that Sushant was a bright and good-looking guy who had given successful performances over the years. She further said that he was treated like an outsider and was never invited to weddings or parties; he was also not the first one to go through this, a lot of people before him have faced a similar situation. Koena says that the film industry does not treat you like family till the time your family does not belong to the industry or if you’re a camp follower.

She also called out Karan Johar who was at the receiving end of a lot of trolling for his post on Sushant’s demise. The netizens called him out for looking down at him because he was a television actor. Koena said that Karan Johar is also a drop in the ocean like the rest of them so his word should not be considered as the last. He cannot decide who stays in the industry and who doesn’t, no one should hold the power to do that.

