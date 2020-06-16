Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.06.2020 | 5:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Oscars 2021 delayed by two months amid coronavirus pandemic

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amid coronavirus pandemic, various events like Cannes and MET Gala, Tony Awards, Emmys, and festivals have been cancelled or postponed to avoid large gatherings. With that being said, it seems like The Academy has decided to postpone Oscars 2021. The award show was scheduled for February 28, 2021, but now has been delayed by two months.

Oscars 2021 delayed by two months amid coronavirus pandemic

“For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control,” Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement (via Variety). “This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark a historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema.”

The official account of The Academy tweeted, "It's true! Next year's #Oscars will happen on April 25, 2021. Here's what else you need to know: The eligibility period for the Oscars will be extended to February 28, 2021. Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021. Academy Museum will open on April 30, 2021."

ALSO READ: Amid coronavirus pandemic, Oscars 2021 may get postponed

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Saif…

Mithun Chakraborty to not celebrate his…

Remo D’Souza says he was in talks with…

Aanand L Rai, Arjun Kapoor, Divya Khosla…

Due to financial crunch, actor Ashiesh Roy…

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi biopic…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification