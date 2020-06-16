Amid coronavirus pandemic, various events like Cannes and MET Gala, Tony Awards, Emmys, and festivals have been cancelled or postponed to avoid large gatherings. With that being said, it seems like The Academy has decided to postpone Oscars 2021. The award show was scheduled for February 28, 2021, but now has been delayed by two months.

“For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control,” Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement (via Variety). “This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark a historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema.”

The official account of The Academy tweeted, "It's true! Next year's #Oscars will happen on April 25, 2021. Here's what else you need to know: The eligibility period for the Oscars will be extended to February 28, 2021. Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021. Academy Museum will open on April 30, 2021."

It's true! Next year's #Oscars will happen on April 25, 2021. Here's what else you need to know: - The eligibility period for the Oscars will be extended to February 28, 2021

- Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021

- @AcademyMuseum will open on April 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/cTsqOfsf8k — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 15, 2020

