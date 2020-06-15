In one of the biggest tragedies this industry has faced, one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry, Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away on June 14, Sunday at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was only 34 years old and died of suicide. He was known for his roles in Pavitra Rishta, Kai Po Che, M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story amongst others.

With tributes pouring in for the actor, conversations are being amplified about the need to seek help for mental health. Giving her own example, Deepika Padukone said that it is important to reach out when one is not feeling well. “As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk.Communicate.Express.Seek help. Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope,” she wrote in a post.

View this post on Instagram ???? #youarenotalone A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 14, 2020 at 6:51am PDT

Deepika further requested to appropriately report about suicide. “My dear friends in media. Criminals commit a “crime”. People don’t commit suicide. They ‘die by suicide’. Their actions arise out of deep anguish. Thank you.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites will be performed on June 15 in Mumbai.

