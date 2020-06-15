As the nationwide lockdown that commenced in March earlier this year, many films were postponed due to the shutdown of theatres. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the showbiz to a standstill. Even as the restrictions are slowly being lifted, it’s uncertain when the theatres will reopen and whether the audience will head to the cinema halls. Producers are opting for direct-to-OTT options in order to not suffer more losses.

It was already rumoured that after several movies like Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi took the OTT route, many projects will be making it to the digital platforms. Now, as per recent development, sources reveal that Disney + Hotstar will premiere ten films on their platform including two of the highly awaited movies – Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Here are all the movies releasing on the OTT:

LAXMMI BOMB:

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the leading roles. The upcoming horror thriller is written and directed by Raghava Lawrence as this film marks his Hindi directorial debut. Akshay plays the role of a transgender. It is a remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana.

BHUJ: THE PRIDE OF INDIA:

Ajay Devgn stars as IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. The story is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, where Karbnik was then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash are starring in key roles. It is being co-produced, written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

SADAK 2:

The film marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a director after his 1991 film, Sadak. The sequel will bring back the original actors Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt along with new pair Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. This is also the first time Alia is working with her father since her launch in Student Of The Year.

DIL BECHARA:

The much delayed film starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi finally will get release. It was earlier named Kizie and Manny. The film is remake of Hollywood romance drama The Fault In Our Stars. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director, Mukesh Chhabra.

BIG BULL:

The much awaited Abhishek Bachchan starrer, that was set for theatrical release on 23rd October, 2020, is also heading to OTT. It is the story of a man who sold dreams to India. The film will also star Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Soham Shah. It is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, directed by Kookie Gulati and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.

LOOTCASE:

The film will see Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions.

MIMI:

Kriti Sanon takes on the lead and will play a surrogate mother in the film. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios, Mimi is based on Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaaychay which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar.

ROOHI AFZANA:

This will mark Janhvi Kapoor’s second film making its way to OTT, first being Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl which is releasing on Netflix. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma and it is directed by Hardik Mehta.

SHIDDAT:

The film stars Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. While Radhika is starring opposite Sunny, Mohit will be paired opposite Diana. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

KHUDA HAAFIZ:

Khuda Haafiz is directed by Faruk Kabir and backed by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles.

