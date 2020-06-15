Yesterday, the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput came as a shock to all of us. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide and was said to be suffering from depression for the past six months. The news still hasn’t sunk in for the fans and his industry colleagues while his family grieves the loss. However, while the industry was grieving, a few pictures of Sushant post demise leaked and it led to a huge outrage on social media.

The pictures breached the WHO policies and act as trigger points for those battling suicidal thoughts and depression. Maharashtra Cyber Cell put out a warning against those sharing the pictures and has said that it could invite legal action if not deleted. Taking to their official Twitter account, Maharashtra Cyber posted, “A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste.”

A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste. (1/n) — Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) June 14, 2020

It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action. ⁰(2/n) — Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) June 14, 2020

